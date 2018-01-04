BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police observed its 10th Raising Day at OSAP 7th Battalion Ground here on Wednesday. “The challenges are growing and the Commissionerate Police is also required to grow in the same pace,” said Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma, who had attended as chief guest.

“In the fast expanding Twin City and with the advent of complex and new issues pertaining to organised crimes, public order and meeting the expectations of the conscious citizens of the two cities, we have to further develop our professional skills and also our attitude towards the common man,” the DGP said.

“As Commissionerate Police (Bhubaneswar-Cuttack) has made noticeable success in the past one decade, Odisha Government has planned to set-up a similar system in three other cities - Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur. The matter is under active consideration of the Government,” Sharma informed.

Attending the event, Twin City Police Commissioner YB Khurania said technology will play a very pivotal role in the coming years to curb crimes along with tackling criminals. “The persons indulging in crimes these days are computer literate and lot of crimes relating to the Internet are taking place, information technology, and social media. So, our first priority is to set-up a cyber crime police station in the Commissionerate,” Khurania said.

Besides pitching for setting-up a cyber police station, Khurania pointed that Commissionerate requires an Economic Offences Wing (EOW), a dedicated unit for tackling auto thefts, a specialised unit of homicides squad, among others.