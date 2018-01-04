BHUBANESWAR: Concerned over increasing number of road accidents and fatalities, the State Government on Wednesday set a three month deadline for engineers of National Highways and Works Department to implement short-term measures to reduce road mishaps.Chief Secretary AP Padhi issued the direction at a high-level meeting here while reviewing road safety measures taken by departments concerned to check accidents.

“Black spots on important roads witnessing frequent accidents of the State have been identified and instructions were earlier issued to engineering departments to rectify road engineering defects. Besides, district Collectors were asked to notify speed limits on State Highways and National Highways,” said Transport Commissioner MS Padhi after the meeting.

It has been decided to exchange information about road safety measures by creating a WhatsApp group among officials of National Highway, Road and Buildings, Transport and Police department. Coordination among the groups will be handled by Transport Commissioner.The Chief Secretary also directed the police department to take action against people who have been tampering with road dividers on NH and State Highways. He further directed departments concerned to complete road repair within stipulated time.

While people residing on both side of various under construction projects including four-laning roads will be informed about ongoing construction activities, a special campaign will also be undertaken to create awareness on road safety by involving drivers and supporting staff of trucks and buses and voluntary organisations, Padhi said.

The State Government has planned to set up a State management group comprising heads of different departments, which will be entrusted with the job of creating awareness.Intensive awareness campaign launched on National Highway 16 from Balasore to Laxmannath has drastically reduced road mishaps on this stretch of the road. Similar campaign has been launched at Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur towns by involving student volunteers, he added.

According to official data, 7,996 accidents were reported in the State between January and September last year in which about 3,495 people lost their lives. During the same period in 2016, around 7,853 accidents were reported and about 3,306 people were killed. The 5.71 per cent increase in fatality rate is a major cause of concern.Districts reporting maximum number of road mishaps include Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhan