RAYAGADA: The second suspension bridge at Chekaguda in the district got a facelift and opened for public use. The 151-metre-long suspension bridge made of steel connecting Chekaguda and Mariguda has been renovated at an estimated cost of `30 lakh.

Built over Nagavali river in 2012 at an estimated cost of `1.5 crore under the Integrated Action Plan (IAP), the bridge was closed for several months for renovation. After its commissioning, people of nine panchayats such as Karubai, Bado Alubadi, Baisingh, Dangolodi, Durgapadu, Mirabali, Tala Alubadi and Erukubadi will have to travel only 5 km through the bridge to reach Rayagada town. Otherwise, they have to travel more than 20 km. The bridge has become the lifeline for around 30,000 people living in these panchayats.

Recently, the bridge got damaged due to lack of proper maintenance and the district administration decided to renovate it at an estimated cost of `30 lakh. The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) was engaged to renovate the bridge.

Earlier, people of these areas had constructed a bamboo foot-bridge over the river. The administration also stepped in and helped in its maintenance. But the bamboo bridge was only meant for people. It was too risky to ride a two-wheeler on it. Later, the suspension bridge was constructed under the IAP launched by Central Government for development of infrastructure in remote areas of Maoist-hit districts.

Collector Guha Punam Tapas Kumar said the site near the bridge will be made attractive by taking up beautification work, including a mini park. Security arrangement will also be made for the tourists, she added.The bridge is suspended at a height of over 33 metres above the river through cantilever technology. The other major suspension bridge in Odisha was constructed a few years ago in Cuttack district over Mahanadi to connect Dhabaleswar temple with the main land.