SAMBALPUR: The proposal of Sambalpur Police to deploy Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) for security of Hirakud Dam has got approval from the State Government. If everything goes as per plan, the OISF will take over the dam’s security from January 15.

Created for protection and security of industrial undertakings owned by Odisha Government as well as private and public sector undertakings, the OISF will be guard the Hirakud Dam which is considered a sensitive place and any damage to it can cause devastating effect in the State. Currently, only around 31 unarmed personnel of Odisha Police look after the security of the dam, making it vulnerable to threats. The length of the main section of Hirakud Dam, which is the longest earthen dam in Asia, is 4.8 kms. The total length of the dam, including dykes and the main structure, is around 25.8 kms.

Executive Engineer of Hirakud Dam Project Chinmaya Rout said 200 OISF personnel will be deployed at the dam site and the State Government has already approved the proposal. He informed that accommodation of the OISF personnel will be arranged by the dam authorities and once it is in place, which is expected to be completed by January 15, the deployment process will start.

Rout further informed that there is also a proposal to instal around 44 CCTV cameras at strategic locations at the dam site. The tender for installation of the surveillance cameras will be floated shortly. Besides deployment of OISF personnel, installation of CCTV cameras will strengthen security of the dam, he added.

Hirakud Dam continues to be one of the major tourist attractions in the region. But with Maoists making their presence felt in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary on the fringes of Hirakud Dam Reservoir, there is an increased threat perception. Moreover, tourists visiting the dam are not screened properly even though photography is restricted.

While security of the dam has always been a concern, unarmed police personnel deployed now will be of little help in case of any organised intrusion. It is believed that with the growing threat perception, the decision to upgrade and strengthen the dam’s security was taken by the State Government.