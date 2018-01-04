BHUBANESWAR: At least three tourists were seriously injured when a safari bus hit them in Nadankanan Zoological Park on Wednesday afternoon.The injured were shifted to a private hospital where they are receiving treatment. One of them is in intensive care. The three belonged to Khurda district.

The incident occurred outside Lion Safari when the bus was getting back to the stand. The bus was allegedly over-speeding and the driver lost control hitting the three tourists.

This is the first such incident in Nandankanan Zoo. Since hundreds of tourists visit the park every day, there is a limit on speed inside the park area.Interestingly, the unit which has been given contract for safari bus operation is currently running on extension. Its contract had ended on December 15 but was extended for 15 days before it was extended for another fortnight.

Director of Nandankanan Zoo Sisir Acharya said, the contract was extended because the purchase committee meeting is scheduled to be held on January 6. “The meeting will choose another vendor for operation of safari bus,” he said.Since bus operator makes their revenue basing on the number of tourists visiting the safari, the drivers have a tendency to overspeed to save time and get as many visitors on board as possible. This is believed to have caused the mishap.

Last month, a safari bus had veered off the road and got stuck before another vehicle rescued the visitors.

The incident has prompted the Zoo authorities to shift safari entrance to one side of the park where all such facilities are located. Acharya said, the safari stands would be placed at the back end and vehicles ferrying the tourists would start from there so that such mishaps do not recur.“We plan to segregate the safari entrance so that big vehicles likes buses are not allowed to move in the general circulation area,” he added.