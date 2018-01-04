RAJGANGPUR (SUNDARGARH):A large number of people on Wednesday poured onto the streets of Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district to join the funeral procession of martyred CRPF jawan Pradeep Panda whose mortals remains were consigned to flames at Liploi with full State honour.

A large number of people joining the funeral of CRPF jawan Pradeep Panda in Rajgangpur on Wednesday. Panda laid down his life while fighting Pakistani militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday | Express

Thousands of people from Rajgangpur town, nearby pockets and Rourkela city congregated at the local football ground where the martyr’s body reached for public viewing at about 9.50 am. Panda was given a guard of honour and Sundargarh Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, Police DIG (Western Range) Kabita Jalan, CRPF DIG Birendra Sharma and SP Pinak Mishra paid homage to the martyr. Rourkela BJP legislator Dilip Ray also laid wreath on Panda’s mortal remains.

Panda’s body was then taken in an impressive procession through Rajgangpur main road as local residents showered flower petals from rooftops. The funeral procession briefly stopped at OCL Colony where senior executives and employees of OCL India Ltd paid their tributes.Later, the martyr’s body was taken to his residence at Bhanja Colony of Liploi in Rajagnpur town where necessary rituals were performed.

Finally, the Panda’s mortal remains reached Liploi cremation ground where another guard of honour followed along with a gun salute. The martyr’s nephew Jitu Padhi lit the pyre.Panda’s father Pitambar Panda, brother Dilip, who is also a military man, and other family members were present.

Meanwhile, several outfits of Rourkela and other parts of the district paid tributes to Panda and four other CRPF personnel who laid down their lives while fighting Pakistani militants on Sunday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.