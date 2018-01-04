ROURKELA:A troubled future awaits Koida Mining Circle (KMC) of Sundargarh district, which has been consistently witnessing a dip in mining royalty revenue over the last five years amid huge joblessness, with non-captive mines getting closed by March, 2020.

Mining industry sources said there have been no advance preparations both by Central and State Governments to timely auction and operate mines. They predicted that there is a high possibility of chaos gripping the economy of the region and disruption of mineral supply which will hit production in metal-based industries. Moreover, there are apprehensions on opening of news mines in near future given the harsh regulations, contradictory legal provisions, complexities in getting mandatory clearances and unfriendly bureaucracy.

Mining department sources informed that of total 77 mines under KMC, only 22 iron and manganese mines are now in operation. Two mines were closed on Monday for failing to pay compensation for excess mineral extractions as directed by the Supreme Court. Till Monday, 22 operating and 12 non-operating mines have together paid compensation of `2,454.96 crore, while nearly `1,289 crore is pending against 12 mines including 10 which have remained closed since 2010-11. Notably, after visit of the MB Shah panel five years back, nearly 55 mines were closed for lacking statutory clearances.

It is learnt that mining leases of about 35 non-captive mines under KMC, which will complete 50 years and more by March 2020, would be cancelled and auctioned. So far, lease deeds of only three mines have been executed after auctions. Auctions have been completed for three other mines.

A senior executive of a major mining house requesting anonymity said only a few companies including Essar, Bhusan Steel and Bhusan Power have secured captive and non-captive mines through auctions. Others are confused about their future and have adopted a wait and watch policy, he said.

As per reports, five of the seven mines of Rungta Mines Ltd (RML) would get cancelled after 27 months affecting about 1,500 direct jobs and nearly 3,000 indirect jobs. Instead of the mines, RML has decided to invest about `1,518 crores in expansion of its steel plant in Koida.

Mining department authorities opined that by the stipulated time, closed mines would have paid the compensation and new mines would reach production, which will minimise the impact of revenue and job losses.However, former president of Odisha Sponge Iron Manufacturers’ Association Gouri Shankar Agarwal sounded a note of caution. He claimed that time is short and the Governments are not prepared for auctions.

Regressive procedures would not allow quick opening of the mine, Agarwal said and added that either the industries may face mineral shortage or the Central Government may allow extension of mines beyond March, 2020.

In 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17, KMC had seen royalty revenue deficits of `180 crore, `190 crore, `230 crore and `500 crore respectively. With only three months left in 2017-18, the collection has been `553 crore against the target of `1,000 crore.