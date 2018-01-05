BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has decided to launch a phase-wise agitation in all the blocks of 12 districts of the State between January 8 and 17 to protest against Centre’s rejection of Odisha Government’s demand for a hike in minimum support price (MSP) of paddy.Announcing the decision here on Thursday, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, Government Deputy Chief Whip Rohit Pujari and BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma said the agitation will be held in Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sonepur districts.

Dasburma said memorandum will be submitted to president Ram Nath Kovind through the district Collectors reiterating the demand for a hike in MSP of paddy from `1,550 per quintal to `2,930 per quintal. He also criticised the Centre for ignoring the unanimous resolution passed in Assembly in this regard and Prime Minister’s Office not giving appointment to the house committee headed by Speaker Pradip Amat to discuss the issue with Prime Minister.

Behera criticised the BJP for not implementing the promises made by the party in its 2014 election manifesto. Referring to the reply given by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Behera questioned the Centre’s conclusion that farmers are getting a profit of `433 per quintal from the existing MSP of paddy at `1,550 per quintal. The BJD leaders warned that the party will intensify its agitation if the Centre does not change its anti-farmer attitude.