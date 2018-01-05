BHUBANESWAR: Plans are on the anvil to bring more areas under beat patrolling in the Capital and deploy personnel at all the major crossings.Informing about the plans, DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said beat patrolling has been divided into three shifts and each shift is of eight hours duration. Some areas like Vani Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, KIIT Square, among others, have 24-hour beat patrolling while there are other locations which have eight hours or 16 hours shifts.

“We have fixed beat patrolling shifts in 10 to 12 areas of the city, including Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Raj Mahal Square, Raj Bhawan, Baramunda and Siripur, among others. The beat patrolling personnel have been handed over man packs (VHF sets) for directly contacting the modern control room in case of an emergency,” Bhoi added.

“We are planning to expand beat patrolling at about 30 major crossings in the city like Nalco Square, Damana Square, among others and at least 50 personnel on motorcycle are patrolling the city and its outskirts,” he added.A policeman stated that some beat patrolling personnel were handed over the man packs earlier, and more such devices have been given to them recently. Besides 50 beat patrolling motorcycles, over 30 PCR vehicles are also patrolling the city.Commissionerate Police’s decision to enhance the beat patrolling comes at a time when citizens expressed their displeasure over alleged delayed response of PCR vehicles in cases of emergency.