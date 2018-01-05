CUTTACK: The SP of Government Railway Police (GRP), Cuttack, has sought a report from GRP police station in connection with the death of a homoeopathy doctor MS Ojha on January 1 night. The constable, Pratap Chandra Pradhan who was on duty at the pre-paid counter had allegedly denied to provide an auto-rickshaw to Dr Ojha’s wife as she had no money to pay for it.

“It is inhuman to deny a prepaid auto-rickshaw in such an urgency that too at a time when the deceased doctor’s wife was offering to pledge her gold bangles,” said GRP SP Bana Bihari Sahoo. Inspector-in-charge of the police station Bijay Kumar Mahapatra has been directed to conduct a probe and submit an inquiry report as soon as possible, the SP added.

On the other hand, the GRP constable said he was performing his duty and refused to help her in booking a ticket for availing a prepaid auto-rickshaw without payment of fare.According to Dr Ojha’s wife Rajashree, the doctor Ojha complained of chest pain in their Bradhan Compound residence near Station Bazaar. He had asked Rajashree to arrange a vehicle to shift him to SCB Medical College and Hospital. He efforts to contact 108 for an ambulance failed as they had no ambulance available at that time. A helpless Rajashree then ran to Station Bazaar to book a pre-paid auto but constable Pradhan refused to provide one as she did not have money.

Though she offered her gold bangles, Pradhan refused to oblige. Later, an autorickshaw driver lent `100 with which she took a three-wheeler and shifted Dr Ojha to SCBMCH at about 1 pm but he had breathed his last by then. Rajashree and local Puja Committee had filed two separate FIRs at Cuttack GRP on Wednesday. Meanwhile, locals expressed discontent as no action has been initiated to probe into the inordinate delay made by call centre executive in informing about non-availability of 108 ambulance. It took them 15 minutes, as per Rajashree.