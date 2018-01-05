BHUBANESWAR: Perturbed over alarming rise of e-waste burden in the Capital, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to install e-waste sculptures to create awareness among citizens. The Corporation in association with Siddha Development Research and Consultancy (SDRC) and Sofies Sustainability Leaders Pvt Ltd will install the e-waste sculptures across the city. As per the Waste Management Rules, 2016, the e-waste should be scientifically stored and dismantled as their unscientific management leads to pollution and various environmental hazards.

Since the rock gardens made out of various wastes, have already become major tourist attractions in many cities across the country, the civic authorities believe e-waste sculptures would help generate awareness in Bhubaneswar, which had topped the Smart City contest.Initially it has been planned to place two sculptures at two major locations. These installations would be part of Clean E-Bhubaneswar Project being implemented under International Finance Corporation and European Union’s Eco-Cities Programme.

With the theme ‘Hand pointing to the ground’, one sculpture gives the message to reconnect with Mother Earth by being responsible in scientific management of Electronic Waste (e-waste) and recycling it in a sustainable manner. The second sculpture ‘Raavan’ suggests to be responsible in management of e-waste by following the principles of reduction, reuse, repair and recycle.

Director of city-based SDRC Narasingh Panigrahi said naming the sculptures after mythological character explains that if the issue is ignored, one day e-waste could also become a demon like Raavan and harm the human race.“As per the report prepared by United Nations University (UNU), International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), discarded equipment including phones, laptops, fridges, sensors and TVs contain substances that pose considerable environmental and health risks, especially if treated inadequately. Most e-waste is not properly documented and not treated through appropriate recycling chains and methods,” he said.

The ‘Hand pointing to the ground’ sculpture, made by well-known city-based artist Veejayant Dash is ready and will be installed at Power House Square. The ‘Raavan’ sculpture for which the drawings have already been finalised will be placed at Jaydev Vihar Square.