BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday accused the State Government of taking a confrontationist attitude towards the Centre by abstaining from NITI Aayog meeting of district collectors.

The State Government’s decision not to participate in the meeting of Collectors of 115 backward districts demonstrates that the ruling BJD is not keen for development of the underdeveloped areas of Odisha, State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty said.

Describing the appointment of Prabhari officers in 115 identified districts including eight from the State are a major initiative by the Centre, Mohanty said only Odisha cadre officers on Central deputation have been assigned the job to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and the states in addressing the specific developmental needs of these districts.

Apprehending that its poor track record of utilisation of special Central assistance in the backward region might get exposed, the State Government preferred to stay away from such an important meeting, he remarked.

Quoting Government of India reports, Mohanty said various districts could not claim their annual allocation of fund under the erstwhile backward region grant fund (BRGF) consecutively for three years from 2008-09 to 2011-12 due to less utilisation of Central assistance. Nineteen districts of the State were covered under BRGF scheme which was launched in 2006-07.

Mohanty said the State Government is yet to clarify the reason for staying away from the two-day meeting of district Collectors convened by NITI Aayog. What is galling is that the Government’s decision not to participate in the plan panel meeting came from a BJD spokesperson.The plan panel had written to Chief Secretary AP Padhi about the meeting requesting him to send the district Collectors of the eight districts. The State Government must explain the people about its decision to abstain from the meeting, he said.