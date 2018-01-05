BHUBANESWAR: Fourteen years after Nalabana Bird Sanctuary was barred for tourists, an over-zealous Forest and Environment Department has now planned to throw the protected area open to visitors in its bid to push eco-tourism.While a proposal in this regard is awaiting approval of the State Government, the move is seen as detrimental for thousands of migratory birds that throng the 15.5 sq km protected area in Chilika lagoon which offers undisturbed shelter.Sources said the Forest and Environment Department wants to permit tourists to approach the sanctuary from the side of Watch Tower-3.

The tourist boats would be allowed in a batch of five till the boundary pillars of the sanctuary where the channels begin. From there, the tourists would be allowed to walk towards the watch tower and sight the birds.The Department has also proposed a ticketing system for the tourists to regulate the number of visitors entering the protected area. “The new system was supposed to start this winter but a green signal from the State Government is awaited. This would boost eco-tourism because visitors from across the country come to Chilika to sight the birds and Nalabana is the perfect place,” said an officer of the Department.

However, the move, clearly, has not gone down well with conservationists who see it as invasive for the birds. “Nalabana is a small island and throwing it open would only lead to increasing disturbance caused by noise emanating from boats apart from the tourists. Birds being extremely sensitive to human movements may eventually move away,” said a wildlife expert. Topography of the submersible island is such that tourists can not be hidden from the view of the birds most of which travel long distance and seek food and rest.In 2004, the State Government imposed a ban on entry of tourists to Nalabana on the basis of a management plan recommendation.

Tourists not only caused disturbance but also were found littering food items in the creeks.

At least one third of the birds visiting Chilika and its adjoining areas are found in Nalabana. This year’s census had enumerated at least 3.2 lakh birds in the island out of the total population of 8.93 lakh. In past years, close to 60 per cent of the total congregation was seen at Nalabana alone.

Places like Mangalajodi and Bhushandpur, which also report substantial congregation of birds and attract tourists, have grasslands providing camouflage for the avian guests.In 2016, the Department had planned a similar move to boost eco-tourism. It had proposed tenting accommodation at Rushikulya river mouth from where tourists were to be permitted sighting of mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles. However, the marine species skipped Rushikulya that year.