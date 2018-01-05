CUTTACK: Commissionerate police nabbed a notorious criminal Trilochan Nahak alias Budhia after an encounter on the outskirts of the city on Thursday night.Budhia, who sustained a bullet injury on his right leg, has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said on a tip off that Budhia was waiting for his associates near Goplapur old toll gate, a team of Cuttack Sadar police led by Sub Inspector KS Barad were on their way to the spot when Deep, on seeing police, tried to escape on his bike.

Though police asked him to stop, Deep continued to speed away till he lost balance and fell. He tried to run away and opened fire at police. Barad fired at Deep and a bullet hit him on the right leg,” Singh said.

Police seized a 9 mm loaded pistol, a single shot country-made pistol, two rounds of live ammunition, three cartridges and a mobile phone from him. Budhia of Sarankula was wanted in 32 criminal cases in different police stations within the State and outside. He was also wanted in connection with a murder case in Jharkhand, the DCP added.