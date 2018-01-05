BERHAMPUR: IN the absence of a waste management plant in the Silk City, garbage is being dumped indiscriminately. The city generates more than 150 tonnes of garbage, mostly non-biodegradable, daily.

Sources said a private firm, which was hired to collect the wastes generated at private holdings, used to dump garbage at Chandania hills on the outskirts of the city. But, in order to avoid long distance, some of the vehicles dump their loads on the roadside at uninhabited areas. The dumped garbage, in turn, slip into the drains or nearby fields.

Experts said non-degradable wastes like polythene and plastics pollute the agriculture fields and reduce the groundwater level. Rampant use of non-biodegradable items also poses serious problems for public health and environment, they said.Locals alleged that the much-hyped initiative of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) for introducing coloured dustbins across the town to ensure segregation of wastes had apparently failed to yield the desired results.

While use of polythene and plastic is on the rise, large heaps of such used pouches and thermocol plates are found in front of roadside kiosks. While some of them dump it in the bin provided by the BeMC, most of the wastes reach the nearby drains. These non-biodegradable materials are the major reason behind clogging of drains, they said.A decade back, the civic body had issued a directive that all shops and eateries will have to keep dustbins in front of their units for collecting wastes or face penalty, but to no avail.