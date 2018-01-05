BHUBANESWAR: Governor SC Jamir stressed on the role of industry in ensuring a quality skill development system that meets the needs of both the industry and employees besides providing opportunity of growth for youths.Speaking at the 17th Edition of Nalco Foundation Day Lecture Series on ‘Advancing Opportunity for our Youth: Pathways to Economic Growth & Inclusion’, here on Thursday, Jamir said the country needs to create opportunities for next generation who must be nurtured and inspired.

“India has been undergoing an economic transformation like never before, but it is home to millions of employment-hungry youngsters who are unable to get jobs. The youths should have necessary knowledge and skills to grasp the opportunities and realise their potentials,” he said.

Often referred as the demographic dividend, Jamir observed, the skills versus job requirement mismatch often leads to economically inactive working age group people. This is why the industry must recognise the role of skilling to ensure better work quality.

Citing the Skill India Mission as an opportunity for industries to play an important role in bridging the skill gap in the country, he asked the industry leaders to come forward to address the issue.“Apart from picking up knowledge and skills in schools and colleges, there is a need to encourage our present and next generation to expand their horizons so that they will be better equipped in an increasingly globalised economy. Internship strategies need to be stepped up for making them job ready,” the Governor added.

Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand said the Central Public Sector Enterprise’s focus on 3D - Dedication, Determination and Discipline has made the company a collective acclaimed across the industries. In production, productivity and profitability, Nalco has posted strong performance with post GST quarter net profit registering 92 per cent growth, he said. On the occasion, awards were given away to firms and eminent persons for their contribution in various fields. Nalco Director (HR) BK Thakur also spoke.