ROURKELA: Elephant menace continued unabated in the rural pockets of Sundargarh district with human casualties rising to two in the first three days of the New Year. A villager was trampled to death in Bisra range of Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) late on Wednesday.Rourkela Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) J K Mohanty said at about 12.30 am there was an effort to chase away a herd of six elephants. One George Lugun (54), who was also taking part in the drive at Badjojoda village of Bisra range, fell victim after an elephant charged back and trampled him to death. The ACF said efforts were underway to drive away the herd from the adjacent Katepur village.

Incidentally, the six elephants and a separated tusker of this herd are creating havoc. Around the same time last night, this tusker had damaged five houses in Kuanrmunda range of RFD. The tusker later moved to Kacharu area and was driven away on Thursday evening. Another herd of 12 elephants was chased away from Dalakudar village of RFD on Thursday evening. Last night’s death came close on the heels of the death of a woman, Hiteswari Pruseth (42), early on Monday after another tusker damaged her mud house at Deobhawanpur village of Ujjalpur range under Sundargarh Forest Division.

This particular herd has claimed at least eight lives in past one year in RFD. On November 14 last year, a woman was killed in Kuanrmunda range by the tusker of this herd. In Bisra range, a man was killed by this herd on November 5. Also, from July 12 to August, this herd had killed four persons in Kuanrmunda range alone.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) Lingaraj Otta said availability of liquor at rural households is attracting the elephants to the villages, adding that the food habits of the animals have also undergone a change. The jumbos are finding it easy to feast on standing paddy and vegetable crops on fields and while in search of stored food grains, village households are getting damaged. The RCCF said the elephants are getting irritated by frequent chasing, noise of firecrackers and stone pelting by villagers. He said efforts are underway to cover the most affected areas with solar fencing and solar street lighting to curb the jumbo menace.