JAGATSINGHPUR: Locals of Bagshai village under Jaganathpur panchayat of Jagatsinghpur district rescued a three-year-old child, who was reportedly locked up at an anganwadi centre for at least two hours. The child, Swasat Behera, apparently did not return home even after the centre was closed on Thursday.

The family members of the child searched for him. On being asked, an anganwadi worker informed them that all children had left the centre, sources said. Later, the villagers and his parents found the child sleeping in a room at the centre. According to the sources, the staff at the centre had mistakenly locked the room.

Meanwhile, the child’s father, Chandan Behera, and other villagers, led by

sarpanch Puspalata Sutar, sought the intervention of the district administration to take action against the anganwadi worker and the helper for negligence. Later, District Social Welfare officer Sabita Bag rushed to the spot. The officer would submit a report to Collector Yamini Sarangi.