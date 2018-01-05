CUTTACK: A kidney patient of SCB Medical College and Hospital here has alleged assault by a doctor. The patient, Laxman Deep of Banabira under Sohela police limits in Bargarh district, has lodged a complaint with the SCBMCH Superintendent alleging that he was assaulted when he approached Prof Chitta Ranjan Kar at the outdoor for a check-up.

Deep stated that he who was undergoing treatment for kidney ailment at Nephrology department and had approached Prof Kar for change of medicine after taking an outdoor ticket.Prof Kar abused and assaulted him and questioned him as to why he met another doctor for check-up, Deep said, adding that the doctor also tore up his treatment related documents. Refuting the charges, Prof Kar said the allegations are false, fabricated and vindictive. The patient was provided necessary medicines for two months from Odisha State Treatment Fund (OSTF) on November 14 last year and was advised to come for check up on January 16. But, he insisted on availing medicine, said Prof Kar.

“Neither have I assaulted him nor tore his outdoor ticket,” Prof Kar added. Suspecting foul play, he had retained the OSTF approval slip with him which will be executed on due date, the doctor said.

Though Superintendent Prof Shyama Kanungo had advised the patient to get himself admitted in the Nephrology department till January 16 to get a check up done and avail medicine, Deep declined.