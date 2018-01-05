BERHAMPUR: AS many as 974 senior citizens boarded the special train arranged by the State Government for a pilgrimage on Thursday. The train was flagged off by ministers Ashok Panda, Suryanarayana Patra, Usha Devi and several MLAs and officials. The State Government sponsored the pilgrimage for senior citizens of southern region which had started last year. More than 1,000 people had travelled during the first pilgrimage train and visited Rameswaram and Madurai.

On Thursday, the train took the senior citizens to Tirupati and Vellore. All citizens above the age of 60 years are covered under this scheme. An individual can avail this benefit only once. While below poverty line people can travel for free, those above poverty line will get 50 per cent subsidy. The State Government will bear the entire tour expenditure of the pilgrims including travel, accommodation and medical expenses, said Tourism Minister Ashok Panda.

The Odisha Tourism Development Corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation for smooth conduct of the tours. While 23 officials are escorting the senior citizens on pilgrimage, the train carried the highest number of 482 persons from Ganjam followed by 109 persons from Kalahandi. It was flagged off from Berhampur railway station on Thursday.