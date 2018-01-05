BHUBANESWAR: The second campus for Utkal University will start temporarily for the 2018-19 academic year from BB College, Chandikhole.A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting attended by Government Chief Whip Amar Prasad Satpathy in his Assembly chamber on Thursday. Expenditure for the temporary second campus will be provided after approval by the State Government. Satpathy said work on the temporary campus will be completed as early as possible so that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be requested to inaugurate it before the commencement of 2018-19 academic year.

It was decided that the master plan, building plan and architectural design will be completed and executing agency finalised by January 31. Tender for the project will be called by February end to start construction work by April 15. The State Government had provided `24.98 lakh for infrastructure development of the second campus of which `10.67 crore has already been released.

The State Government has identified 66.3 acres in Siha panchayat of Jajpur district, 12 km from Chandikhole for second campus also known as a rural campus of Utkal University. The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor of Utkal University Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) GVV Sarma, Secretary in Works Department Nalini Kanta Pradhan and senior officials.