BHUBANESWAR/KHURDA : Police on Friday detained two persons in connection with the murder of a lady teacher, whose body was found at an isolated area under Nirakarpur police limits in Khurda district on January 4 evening. The victim was identified as Anjali Dehury of Kantabada village under Begunia Tehsil. She was working in Ugratara Nodal ME school in Haripur area. “We visited the crime scene on Friday morning to further investigate into the matter and also visited the victim’s house to collect evidences,” Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray said.

“We have detained two persons in connection with the matter and further investigation is on,” he added. Khurda SP and other police officers held a meeting on Friday evening to discuss the progress of the case.

Anjali was staying with one of her relatives at Badapokharia area. She was returning home when she was attacked by some miscreants between 4:30 pm and 5:15 pm. According to police, Anjali was murdered at an isolated place between Haripur and Badapokharia and they had also recovered a blood stained bamboo stick from the spot. The teachers demanded immediate arrest of the miscreants involved.