BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for using fake registration number on his vehicle to hoodwink the finance company from which he had taken loan. Acting on a tip-off, police visited Nila Madhab Basti under Chandrasekharpur police limits on Thursday and traced two auto-rickshaws with same registration numbers (OD 33 J 5027) parked in the locality.

Subsequently, police seized the two auto-rickshaws and handed over the vehicles to Chandrasekharpur police. On investigating the matter, police found that the vehicle number was originally registered in the name of Rahima Bibi, wife of Nur Mohammed of Nilakantha Nagar.The owner of the other auto-rickshaw, Mirza Mustaque Ali Beg of Salepur, later visited the police station to inquire about his vehicle. Police asked him to produce the documents of the auto-rickshaw and the papers that he showed had a different registration number. Owners of both the vehicles are relatives, police said.

“Beg had purchased the auto-rickshaw on loan but was apprehensive that if he failed to repay it, the finance company would seize his vehicle. He used the fake registration number to hoodwink the finance company and other authorities,” Chandrasekharpur police said.