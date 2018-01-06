BERHAMPUR: In a bid to promote creativity and logical thinking among children, the Ganjam district administration has decided to introduce a zero period in selected schools once a week.

Collector Prem Chandra Chaudhury has directed all officials concerned to start the innovative programme from the current month. As per the plan, children will be allowed to do activities of their choice in the zero period under the supervision of a teacher.

In the first phase, the zero period will be introduced in selected schools and extended to others depending on the response it gets, said District Education Officer Sanatan Panda. Initially, the zero period will be started in 350 of the 4,000 odd schools in the district.The zero period will last for at least an hour and there will be no teaching or learning from text books during the time.

In a letter, the Collector has also explained the concept to all principals and Block Education Officers. The students will be allowed to observe, analyse and form their own opinion on different topics. The move will enhance the intelligence, critical thinking skills, confidence and personality of the children, Chaudhury said.

Necessary materials to conduct activities during the period will be provided by the school using its improvement grants under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamika Siksha Abhiyan (RMSA). The headmasters will be asked to submit their feedback on the response of students before extending the period to all other schools in the district. In many cases, the talent of a child fails to bloom due to lack of scope both at home and school. Passing an examination or securing good marks are not the only indicators of a child’s potential, the Collector said.

On Friday, Chaudhury distributed 120 books to students of Putigopalpur Project Upper Primary School in Chhatrapur block as a gesture of goodwill. Among others, Deputy Collector Sabyasachi Hota and Chhatrapur BEO Nirupa Behera were present. The Collector also appealed to officials to donate books to students of schools in their respective areas.