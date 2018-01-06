CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Friday granted bail to Dr Sudha Sethy of SCB Medical College and Hospital in the case of showing undue official favour to different pharmaceutical companies by prescribing high cost drugs to poor patients for pecuniary benefits.The Assistant Professor of Clinical Hematology Department and Nodal Officer of Odisha State Treatment Fund (OSTF) was a co-accused in the case.

Head of the department Prof Rabindra Kumar Jena was also arrested in connection with the case.

The single bench of HC comprising Justice SK Sahoo heard the case in which her counsel said there are no material evidences to prove the charges against her. Considering the submissions and nature of accusation, HC granted bail to Dr Sethy on a bond of `2 lakh.