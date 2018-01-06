BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Hyderabad-based National Institute for Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) Usha Rani stressed the importance of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and extension systems in transfer technologies to increase farmers’ income.Inaugurating the national conference on ‘Improving income of farmers through agriculture and aquaculture through development interventions”, here on Friday Usha said the success stories on agriculture and aquaculture should reach small and marginal farmers who are deprived of technology intervention benefits.

The first of its kind three-day conference being jointly organised by Society of Krishi Vigyan, Punjab, Association of Aquaculturists and CIFA, a wing of ICAR, aimed at largely benefiting KVKs.

Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension) of ICAR AK Singh advised the KVKs to prepare district agricultural plan and hand it over to respective district administrations for implementation.

While OUAT Vice Chancellor Surendranath Pasupalak, CIFA Director JK Sundaray, ADG (Horticulture) of ICAR WS Dhillon, National Organising Secretary of the conference Manoj Sharma, Principal Scientist and secretary of Association of Aquaculturists P Routray and Head of KVK-Khurda PN Ananth also spoke.Around 200 participants from 17 States are attending the conference.