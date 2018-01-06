RAYAGADA: A 31-year-old woman of Dongria Kondh, a primitive tribal group, has become the first person from the community in Odisha to get a passport. Dinja Jakesika is the Sarpanch of Kurli gram panchayat under Bissamcuttack block of the district.She will attend the International Indigenous Film Festival (IIFF) scheduled to be held from January 24 to 28 at Bali in Indonesia. The first ever indigenous film festival will showcase a series of selected tribal films which will highlight the struggles that indigenous people face in Indonesia and around the world.

Jakesika, along with filmmaker Surya Sankar Dash, will be participating in the festival as chief speakers on the opening day of the festival. A film production house has facilitated her travel and helped her in getting a passport.When the PRI members shy away from their responsibilities due to threat of LWEs in the district, Jakesika is a role model for many in the community for her pro-development initiatives in Bissamcuttack block. Despite threat to her life, she has been trying her best in ensuring education for women and housing facilities.

As Sarpanch of Kurli panchayat, she was also awarded Outstanding Women Panchayat Leader in 2016. While the Niyamgiri hills hit the headlines for LWEs activities and its Dongria Kondhs who are engaged in relentless struggle for the protection of the mountain and its flora and fauna, Jakesika has made her community and the State proud as she became the first person to be issued a passport.