BHUBANESWAR: Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Dharmendra Pradhan dedicated three projects of Nalco to the nation through video-conferencing from New Delhi on Friday.The projects include launching of mining activity at south block of Panchpatamali bauxite mines, 18.5 mega watt turbo generator at Damanjodi Alumina Refinery and nano-technology based de-fluoridation plant at Angul Smelter.

Union Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines Tomar and Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Pradhan in their message appreciated the efforts and achievements of Nalco in nation building.Speaking at the 38th Foundation Day celebration of the Navratna company, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Mines Subash Chandra said Nalco is going for huge capacity expansion and it has planned to invest more than `10,000 crore in next five years. Despite a sluggish global market, Nalco has been achieving continuous success, he said.

Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand highlighted the company’s performance in the last fiscal for being the lowest cost producer of alumina in the world and second highest net foreign exchange earner in the country.On the occasion, awards were presented to individuals and organisations for their significant achievements in various fields. While acclaimed singer and music director Prafulla Kar was conferred Lifetime Achievement Award, legendary flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia was felicitated for his significant contributions.

As part of the company’s endeavour to encourage Swachhata drive in schools, 10 schools from Angul, Damanjodi and Vizag region were awarded.An MoU was also signed between National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Nalco Foundation (NF) on the occasion to develop employment potential among youth, women and the underprivileged. The pact has been specifically designed to provide skill training to the candidates and empower them with future job opportunities in the operational areas of Nalco.

Around `50 crore will be spent in next three years for skill development of youth in the State.