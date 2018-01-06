BHUBANESWAR: IN Odisha, where elephants are known to be constantly at conflict with expanding infrastructure, Indian Railways is in a fix over observing speed restrictions suggested by Forest Department at the cost of maintaining punctuality of trains.It has not had much of a choice though. With the Forest Department imposing restrictions for periods as long as 12 hours at one go, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) authorities complain that timings of several important trains are going for a toss. The Khurda Road Division has been bearing the brunt. In sections like Meramundali-Hindol, Dhenkanal-Sadashivpur and Byree-Kapilas Road, the Forest Department has been imposing speed restrictions for as many as 20 days in some months.

Since railway networks intercept elephant corridors and passages, Ministry of Environment and Forests as well as Railways had agreed upon speed restrictions at vulnerable stretches. There was also unanimity about greater coordination at field levels and creation of facilities by Forest Department to give jumbos a safe passage.Last year, in February, the average restriction per day in some sections in Dhenkanal district ranged between eight to 10 hours. In March, it was in the bracket of 38 minutes and 7.3 hours. In May, similar restrictions were imposed.

“Since the caution order is imposed in critical areas, congestion takes place. It has affected timing of key passenger and goods trains because drivers have to cut down the speed to 50 km per hour against 100-110 km,” Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Brij Mohan Agarwal said.

In fact, the ECoR officials had taken up the matter with Forest Department to identify exact and shorter stretches where speed restrictions of smaller time-spans can be imposed but in vain. Some of the sections where speed caution is advised are over 20 km long, they say.

The Railways officials blame the Forest Department for shirking responsibility and not keeping their promises. “The stretches which elephants use should have had fencing and trackers. But no fencing has been created as yet though a decision to this effect was taken in 2012,” Agarwal says.

It was agreed between the two agencies that Forest Department will deploy elephant trackers who can alert the station masters about movement of herds on a daily basis. But, Forest Department is accused of passing on the responsibility by only issuing caution order to railways officials.With foggy conditions hampering train timings in northern India currently, speed restrictions have added to the woes. However, Forest Department officials say such restrictions are imposed in other elephant-bearing States and Odisha should not be singled out.