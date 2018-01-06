ROURKELA: Elephant attack claimed yet another life in Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) of Sundargarh district on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as 21-years-old Nabin Kerketta of Jharbera village under Kuanrmunda range in RFD.With Nabin’s death, the total number of human casualties due to elephant attack rose to three in the last five days in the district.The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal killing of another villager in Bisra range of RFD by a herd of six elephants on Wednesday night. George Lugun (54) was trampled to death during a drive to chase away the elephants at Badjojoda village.

Earlier on January 1, a 42-year-old woman, identified as Hiteswari Pruseth, died in elephant attack at Deobhawanpur under Ujjalpur range of Sundargarh Forest Division.

Kuanrmunda Range Officer SC Sahani informed that a tusker, who had separated from the herd of six elephants, attacked a mud house at an isolated area of Jharbera village at about 10 pm and part of a wall fell on Nabin who was sleeping inside. Forest officials immediately rushed an injured Nabin to Ispat General Hospital where he succumbed nearly three hours later.

Sahani said the tusker had damaged five houses in Kuanrmunda range on Wednesday night. A drive was carried out on Friday night to guide the tusker from Mudra Reserve Forest towards Jharkhand while the villagers were simultaneously alerted through public address system. The jumbo while passing through Jharbera village attacked Nabin’s house, he said and added that the exact location of the tusker is not known and efforts are on to track the animal.

Rourkela Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjay Swain said each of the six ranges under RFD has deployed 50 members of elephant squad with all anti-depredation equipment. “We are maintaining a strict watch to prevent any possibility of human casualties,” he said and admitted that Kuanrmunda and Bisra ranges continue to be the most challenging.

Meanwhile, the elephant herd has moved towards Jharkhand forest from Bisra but Forest official are apprehensive about its return. A herd of 12 elephants is still present at Rudukupedi Reserve Forest of Kuanrmunda range and frequenting the forested Dalakudar village during night. But so far, the elephants have not caused any major damage.