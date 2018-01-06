SAMBALPUR: Even though a target had been set to renovate the historical Chhatra Sagar, a water body located near Somnath temple at Balibandha, in the city by October last year, the work is yet to be completed. The renovation work on the water body, which was silted and covered with wild growths, began in July last year. The Sarva Shiksha Abhijan (SSA) had been entrusted to execute the work, while the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) had provided fund for the project. The estimated cost of the project is `20 lakh. Apart from restoration of the water body, landscaping and plantation were to be carried out on the embankment. Besides, there was proposal for construction of concrete benches and installation of decorative lights on the embankment of Chhatra Sagar.

While desiltation of the water body has been completed, work on strengthening of embankment is underway. The development of Chhatra Sagar aims at attracting visitors to the temple and revive the neglected water body. Sources said Chhatra Sagar is a part of a moat, which was developed during the reign of first king of Sambalpur Balaram Dev. Later, the fisheries department constructed embankment and converted it into a water body after Independence. The water body was named after the seventh King of Sambalpur, Chhatra Sai. Similarly, Somnath temple is one of the prominent Shivalayas of the region. The temple was constructed by the third king of Sambalpur Balabhadra Dev during his tenure between 1594 and 1620.

Assistant Engineer of SSA, Sambalpur, Suryakanta Biswal said the renovation work has been delayed due to heavy siltation in the water body and it will be completed within one and half months period.

