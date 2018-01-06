BHUBANESWAR: Chief of Seashore Group of Companies Prashant Dash was released from Jharpada Special Jail on Friday after being granted bail by Orissa High Court.Talking to mediapersons after walking out of the jail here, Dash denied having link with any political party and claimed he does not know Subhankar Naik, who was earlier arrested for acting as a conduit between Seashore and several high profile people.

Dash also asserted that he will try to refund money of the depositors. “The court will decide how the money will be dispersed among the investors. The value of Seashore’s assets is much more than the money the depositors are supposed to get,” he said.The HC had granted bail to Dash in August last year in a case registered by CBI. But he was not released because of six other cases registered against him by the Crime Branch and Odisha Police.

“Dash was released after High Court granted him bail in all six cases,” the Seashore chief’s lawyer Suresh Tripathy said.“Supreme Court had directed the CBI to take over the investigation of Seashore chit fund scam. Though about 22 cases related to the firm were later transferred to the CBI, six cases were still being investigated by Crime Branch and Odisha Police,” Tripathy added.