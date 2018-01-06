KENDRAPARA: Tension flared up after six persons including a woman sustained grievous injuries in an attack by a herd of wild boars in Uttarakhola village under Mahakalapada block near Bhitarkanika National Park here on Friday afternoon.The six injured have been identified as Maya Dandapata (35), Tapan Ojha (30), Rabindra Hazara (45), Mahadev Hazara (45), Sambhu Das (40) and Tapan Kamila (42).

Forest Range Officer of Mahakalapada Bijaya Parida said the six were attacked by the wild boars when they were harvesting paddy on their farm fields. “They have been admitted in Mahakalapada community health centre and the Forest Department is bearing all their medical expenses,” Parida said and added that proper compensation will be provided to all the injured persons.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the village and its nearby areas as irate locals blocked Uttarakhola-Batighar road protesting the rising cases of animal attack on humans.

Ranjan Mandal of Uttarakhola said, “More than 300 wild boars stray into vegetable and paddy fields frequently. The villagers rarely retaliate on the rampaging boars as they know it is an offence under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 to attack or kill the animals.”

While the boars are causing extensive damage to crops, the Forest officials have failed to control them. The animals dig for grubs, tubers and roots to eat and in the process, overturn the soil, said Sangram Das, a villager.Environmentalist Sudhansu Parida, who is also the secretary of the district unit of Peoples for Animal, said the wild boars are found in the mangrove forests near the villages.

Strained by the dwindling forest cover, the animals to wander into paddy fields and villages for food. In the process, the wild boars destroy standing crops raised by the villagers. The animals even damage the fences put up by villagers to prevent their entry into crop fields, Parida added.