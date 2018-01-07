BHUBANESWAR: Health experts urged people with diabetes to adopt healthier lifestyle to prevent incidence of Type-2 diabetes. Speaking at the 4th National Update on Clinical Diabetes (NUCD-2018) organised by KIDS Diabetes and Multi-specialty Hospital and Cuttack Diabetes Research Foundation (CDRF), here on Saturday, Prof CB Sanjeevi of Karolinska University said the number of diabetes patients in India is rising at an alarming pace.

“The number has crossed 7.3 crore and the figure is expected to double by 2040. The disease, which is marked by increase in blood sugar level, affects all vital organs. If people adopt healthier lifestyle, Type-II diabetes cases can be reduced by at least 70 per cent,” he said.CMD of KIDS Hospital Dr Alok Kanungo said diabetes has taken an epidemic form globally as almost every family is suffering from the long-term disease. If the disease is diagnosed at the primary stage, many complications can be checked, he added.

“Diabetes is a leading cause of blindness, cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and lower limb amputation in many countries. Early screening of diabetes complication is an important part of effective management of the disease,” Dr Kanungo said.There are around 40 lakh diabetes cases in the State which is an enormous burden. Screening reports reveal that six to seven per cent population has been detected with diabetes in rural areas and nine to 12 per cent in urban areas.

The conference, attended by around 600 delegates from across the country, aims at educating treating physicians serving in rural and remote areas where health care facilities and infrastructure are either deficient or not available.Among others, Vice Chairman of KIDS Dr Mamata Tripathi, Prof Ashok Ku Das and Dr Abhaya Ku Sahu addressed the conference. Four Gold Medal orations and four diabetes experts were felicitated for their lifetime contribution towards diabetes.