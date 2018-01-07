SAMBALPUR: India is among the top three countries in the world having the largest higher education system. But the Indian universities have drawn a blank in the ratings of the world's top 100 educational institutions, said Governor S C Jamir here on Saturday.Speaking at the 51st foundation day and 28th convocation of Sambalpur University, Jamir said research is a never ending journey and it should be an integral part of university's academic agenda. There is a need to transform the youth power to productive power enabling them with skills and imbibing them with entrepreneurial spirit. Academic development has to go through a multi-pronged strategy, he said and called for a dedicated cell in the university to work on it.

Odisha Skill Development Authority chairman Subroto Bagchi, who attended as chief guest, laid thrust on power of vision. He also spoke on ordinary people setting examples through their innovative skills and leadership. The university awarded 37 gold medals, three D.Litt degrees and 57 Ph.D in the faculties of Arts, Science, Commerce, Medicine and other disciplines. Vice-Chancellor DV Swamy delivered the welcome address.

Telugu poet gets Gangadhar award The prestigious Gangadhar National Award 2016 for poetry was conferred on eminent Telugu poet K Siva Reddy on the occasion. The award carries a cash prize of `50,000, a shawl and a citation. Reddy, who hails from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, is a major voice in contemporary Telugu poetry. A professor of English, Reddy has pursued poetry as a passion since 1973.

A recipient of numerous awards, he had also bagged the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award in 1990. His work comprises 23 volumes of poetry. Some of his well known anthologies are Raktam Suryadu, Charya, Mohana O Mohana, Naa Kalala Nadi Anchuna, Varsham Varsham, Kavi Samayam, Posaganivanni, Gaganamanta Talato. Some of these volumes have been translated into English, Hindi and Kannada.