BHUBANESWAR: After launching a series of agitational programmes on farmers’ issue, the State BJP has called a meeting of its district presidents and prabharis on Monday to chalk out the next course of action in view of the State Government’s failure to pay compensation to farmers for their crop loss.

State BJP vice-president Samir Mohnaty said the farmers are in distress after their crops were damaged by successive natural disasters like scanty rainfall, pest attack and unseasonal rains. It has been more than two months since the State Government announcing drought and pest assistance packages, but a large number of farmers are still waiting for the succour to arrive.

Unable to bear the crop loss and loan burden, several farmers have committed suicide in the last couple of months. However, a callous BJD Government is not ready accept any of the suicide cases as farm related.

In the first phase, the saffron party launched a month long agitation in front of Revenue Inspector offices across the State from December 1 demanding immediate identification and compensation to actual cultivators who had sustained crop loss. Then the party staged agitations at mandal (organisational block) level followed by demonstrations in all district headquarters where Collectorates were gheraoed.

National BJP secretary in-charge of Odisha Arun Singh will attend the Monday meeting of district BJP presidents and prabharis. Taking inputs of the district presidents, the party will decide the next course of action, Mohanty said.A separate meeting of the BJP Krushak Morcha has been scheduled on Monday. Apart from discussing the farmers problems, the meeting will deliberate the issue of distress sale of paddy, Morcha general secretary Surath Biswal said.

Alleging nexus between State Government and rice millers, Biswal said farmers bring paddy to mandis are being harassed and forced to sell their stock to millers at `800 to `1,100 per quintal as against the minimum support price of `1,550 per quintal. Coming on a two-day visit to the State on Sunday, Singh will hold separate meeting with State office bearers to review the organisational activities. He will also review the activities of four Parliamentary constituencies he has been assigned.