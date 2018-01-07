BHUBANESWAR: Think twice before planning a visit to a shopping mall in the Capital. The surprise inspection by Odisha Fire Services department in 10 malls on Saturday has exposed several lapses in implementation of adequate fire safety measures.“The simultaneous inspection revealed that eight out of the 10 shopping centres do not have fire safety licences nor have they applied. The eight malls have several shortcomings and this is a serious lapse. We will issue notices to them soon,” Fire Services DG BK Sharma told The Express.

“During inspection at the 10 malls, we found that hosepipes are not functional, electrical fittings are not reliable, entrances are blocked due to parked vehicles, passages meant for exit are blocked by small shops and parking lots are occupied by street vendors,” Sharma said.“People running the malls are not willing to invest on fire safety measures and this continues to be one of their low priority area. We will list out all the shortcomings and issue notices next week. They will be given time to comply with the directions and if they do not adhere to the rules, legal action like sealing the malls, among others will be taken,” he added.

“We deliberately conducted inspection on Saturday as the footfall in the malls on weekends is very high. We wanted to see what would be the response in real life situation. We found that the officials of the malls claim that their staff are trained, but are not realising the consequences of lapses,” Sharma further said.

The inspection was carried out by 10 different teams led by a senior officer of the fire department. The inspection was carried out at Maruti Mall Big Bazaar on Nandankanan Road, The World in Khandagiri, Pantaloons, BMC Bhawani Mall and Central Mall in Saheed Nagar, Pal Heights in Jaydev Vihar, Forum Mart in Kharavel Nagar, Big Bazaar and V2 shopping mall in Nayapalli and Vishal Mega Mart in Nayapalli.

The Fire Services DG informed that only Bhawani Mall and Central Mall have fire safety licences. “However, notices will be sent to the two malls also as they have minor shortcomings in implementation of fire safety measures,” Sharma said.

The fire department’s personnel stated that the malls do not have comprehensive fire safety measures. “At some places, fixed fire safety equipment and fire extinguishers are available, but other necessary fire fighting equipment needs to be installed,” a fire department personnel said.

The raids came in the wake of a major fire in Kamala Mills in Mumbai which claimed 14 lives and a major fire at a mall at Damana Square in Bhubaneswar.