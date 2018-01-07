RAYAGADA: AT least four BJD workers sustained injuries after they were attacked allegedly by a group of BJP activists at Raniguda here on Saturday. The BJD office was also vandalised. The injured party workers were identified as Srinivas Rao, Y Venkateswar Rao, L Gouri Janardhan and P Gouri.

Sources said a group of 50 to 60 BJP activists reached the BJD office at 1.30 pm and ransacked it. When the BJD workers resisted them, the BJP activists assaulted them injuring the four. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

However, BJP leader Basant Ullaka, in an FIR, alleged that on Friday night, around 50 BJD workers attacked the BJP activists while a meeting was going on in Raniguda. Two BJP workers, identified as Shaikh Shubani and Pedina Murali, were injured in the attack.On being informed, SP Rahul PR and Additional SP Y Jagannath Rao, along with a platoon of police force, rushed to the spot. Police suspect it to be fallout of past enmity.

However, no arrest has been made. Three separate FIRs have been filed at Rayagada police station. Meanwhile, police have intensified patrolling in the town. The entry and exit points of the township have been sealed to nab the accused. The situation is under control now, the Additional SP said.