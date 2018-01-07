SAMBALPUR: The three-day 22nd Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav concluded amidst pomp and gaiety at PHED ground here on Saturday. Artistes from various districts like Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Subarnapur, Malkangiri and Deogarh enthralled audience with Sambalpuri, Chhau , Deshia, Parva, Dhemsa and Jaiphula performances respectively.The audience was treated by a team from Assam with ‘Bihu’, while the troupes from Karnataka and Rajasthan performed their traditional dance forms of Dollu Kunitha’ and ‘Kalbelia’ respectively. Besides, Bhutani and Nepali folk dances left the audience spell bound.

Speaking on the occasion, Odisha Governor S C Jamir felicitated renowned Sambalpuri folk singer Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnaik and Mohan Seth.“Culture is our soul. We will thrive only if our culture thrives and our nation will be strong only if our culture is strong,” Jamir said, adding that globalised, urbanised and the tech-savvy world is not necessarily at odds with tradition. “Modern world can rather present us with the opportunity to rediscover our culture,” he added. Among others, ministers Ashok Panda, Prafulla Samal, MPs Siddhant Mohapatra, Prasanna Acharya, Nagendra Pradhan and filmmaker Nilamadhab Panda graced the event with their presence.