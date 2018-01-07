BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said Chilika lake has immense potential to be developed as eco-tourism destination and ONGC has shown great interest for conservation and development of the largest brackish water lagoon.Inaugurating a symposium and photo exhibition titled ‘The Mangalajodi Inheritance’ organised by ONGC in association with Bhubaneswar Bird Walks in New Delhi, Pradhan said preservation of Chilika ecosystem is crucial as it is one of the most important wetlands in the world and home to a phenomenal variety of birds.

Appreciating the role played by the public sector oil company for development of the lagoon, Pradhan said he has sought the cooperation of Japanese Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu in according the status of UNESCO World Heritage Site for Chilika lake.

Reiterated ONGC’s commitment towards environment and heritage conservation, Pradhan said ONGC and UNESCO have agreed to launch a conservation linked sustainable development initiative in Chilika to monitor climate change, observe bird migration patterns, map local ecology and engage in fishery studies. The national PSU has proposed to undertake projects at Mangalajodi to create a sustainable model of development. Hiramatsu appreciated India’s role in conservation of bio-diversity in Chilika and reaffirmed Japan’s support to skill development, knowledge transfer and technology induction.