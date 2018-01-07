CUTTACK: Hundreds of patients at SCB Medical College and Hospital had an harrowing time after the Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) stopped functioning due to some technical glitch in the machine at the blood bank on the MCH premises on Friday. As a result, this led to delay in conducting surgeries, particularly those scheduled for Saturday in major departments of Orthopaedics and Surgery department.

Sources said, blood samples collected from patients undergoing treatment in different departments of SCB-MCH were sent to the blood bank on Friday. The blood bank authorities were supposed to issue required units of blood on Saturday after testing the samples but that provision got delayed. The attendants of patients, whose surgeries were lined up for Saturday, spent anxious moments, till the second half, when the system was rectified and gradual supply of blood units was started.

SCB Emergency Officer Bhubanananda Maharana said the test is mandatory and also sensitive. It is needed to ensure transfusion of safe blood to patients and reduce the risk of Transfusion Transmitted Infections (TTIs) in the recipients. “The machine had developed minor technical difficulties and the errors have been rectified,” said Maharana.A majority of the patients who were in need of blood have been provided blood. The rest have been given time to avail the same, he informed.