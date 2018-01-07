BHUBANESWAR: A 16-year-old Sambalpur boy, who had allegedly faced ragging at his school in Andhra Pradesh in December last year, died in a hospital in the Capital on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shreyash Kesharwani of Garposh village in Sambalpur district. He was studying at a school in Visakhapatnam.According to Nilesh Kesharwani, uncle of Shreyash, his nephew was savagely beaten by his colleagues in December and he was threatened not to reveal about the incident to anyone.

“Shreyash had not informed about the incident for about two days. He later called his father Sailesh and my brother rushed to bring him back,” Nilesh said.“Shreyash was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam and the doctors had advised him one month bed rest. My brother brought him back, but his condition deteriorated. We then admitted him at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he died on Saturday,” he added.

The family members of Shreyash, who was studying in Class XI, alleged that the school authorities had also not informed them about the incident. The deceased had reportedly developed some heart and lungs ailment after the incident. Meanwhile, Shreyash’s family have lodged a complaint in this regard with Sambalpur police.