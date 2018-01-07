DHENKANAL: Psychiatric patients are at a serious risk due to shortage of doctors in the district. Lack of full-time psychiatrist in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) has forced patients to visit Cuttack for treatment. Sometimes, patients suffering from psychiatric disorder are being treated by doctors who have no training in mental health. Sources said the lone psychiatrist post in the DHH is lying vacant for the last several months after Dr Paresh Mohapatra was elevated to senior Class-I and transferred to Cuttack.

In order to manage the mental healthcare in the district which has around 3,000 patients, Mohapatra used to visit twice a week to the DHH. Lack of full-time psychiatrist has paralysed the 10-bed mental healthcare facility in the hospital. Though the State Government has already posted a clinical psychiatric, a psychiatric social worker, one record keeper and case register assistant in the facility, no indoor and outdoor service is being provided due to absence of psychiatrist.

According to DHH officials, patients return disappointed and serious cases are being referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Patients who can’t afford to visit Cuttack wait for their turn to get treatment from Mohapatra at the DHH. Meanwhile, the beds in the mental health ward have been occupied by other patients.

Pradyumna Mohapatra, who runs a child care unit which houses over 100 mentally-challenged children, said with the focus firmly on combating non-communicable and lifestyle diseases, mental health is being neglected in the State. Mental illness has always received little attention as it is often linked with social stigma, and as a result, the State has a severe shortage of mental health professionals. In the absence of psychiatrist, parents of mentally-challenged children are facing severe problems. “Recently, I accompanied two mentally-challenged children to Cuttack for diagnosis and treatment, but it was too difficult to manage them.”

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Basudev Behera said the State health authorities have been apprised about the plight of patients in the absence of a psychiatrist in the DHH. Steps are being taken to resolve the issue soon, he added.