BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL : Barely hours after his release from jail, chief of Seashore Group of Companies Prashant Dash was arrested again by Dhenkanal Police from his Jharpara residence here on Saturday in connection with non-bailable warrants issued against him by Dhenkanal SDJM court.According to Dhenkanal Town Police, three cases were registered against Dash and other officials of the ponzi firm in 2013 alleging that the company had duped several investors. After investigation, police had submitted a charge sheet. Dhenkanal SDJM Court later issued a warrant against Dash in this connection.

The three charge-sheets were filed on November 29 and 30, 2013 against Dash, Suprava Dash, Bishnu Charan Dash and Rosalin Dash. The other names mentioned in the charge sheet included Manoj Kumar Nath, Jyotirani Sarangi, Santiprava Dash and Pravat.Dash and other officials of the firm had opened an office at Mahavir Bazaar of Dhenkanal in 2013 and had collected huge sums from investors on the pretext of providing them higher returns. But, some time later they closed down the office and fled the town without even returning the principal amount of investors. The three complainants who had filed the cases claimed that they had deposited around `27.59 lakh.

After his arrest on Saturday, Dash told mediapersons that a warrant was issued against him and he was expecting to get apprehended sooner or later. “If arresting me will return the depositors money then possibly apprehending me is justified,” Dash said, adding that he will approach the court for bail. Dash also stated that there was no pressure on him from any section of the society.

“Dash was produced in SDJM court which rejected his plea bail and sent him to judicial custody in District Jail,” Dhenkanal SP Basanta Kumar Panigrahi said. “We have sought 7-day remand of Dash for interrogation which will be known on Monday,” the SP added.Dash was released on bail from Jharpada Special Jail on Friday. The HC had granted bail to Dash in August last year in a case registered by CBI. But, he was not released as six other cases were registered against him by CB and Odisha Police. The court had later granted him bail in all six cases.