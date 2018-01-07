BHUBANESWAR: THE residents of Nuagaon on Saturday blocked Bhubaneswar-Puri road over alleged police inaction against Sisupalgarh natives, who have been harassing them since December 31.

Nuagaon residents blocked the Bhubaneswar-Puri road and burnt tyres protest against the alleged attacks by Sisupalgarh natives. The traffic came to a stand still on Saturday as the protestors sat on the road for over 20 minutes and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

The protestors had also lodged a complaint in this regard with Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi on Saturday morning. "We have received the complaint and miscreants involved in creating disturbances will be apprehended soon," Bhoi stated."The protestors had blocked the road for 15 to 20 minutes. However, police later dispersed them from the spot," the DCP said, adding that police personnel have been deployed in Nuagaon area to avoid any further untoward incident.

The demonstrators took to road after Sisupalgarh natives reportedly visited Nuagaon in the evening and vandalized some shops there. Police sources said some Sisupalgarh natives visited Nuagaon on December 31 night on the eve of New Year, and the two groups clashed over some past enmity.The disturbances continued between the two groups after the incident of December 31. One of Nuagaon residents had also lodged a complaint with police in his regard.