KORAPUT: With dip in temperature, the demand for winter wear and woollen clothes is on the rise in the tribal-dominated Koraput district. People can be seen flooding the shops and showrooms selling winter clothes across Koraput town.

Sources said cold wave has gripped several parts of the district with night temperature dipping below 6 degree Celsius at many places, affecting normal life. The chill weather is prevailing in both hilly and plain terrains of Koraput and Jeypore sub-divisions for the last two weeks. As a result, there is a tremendous demand for winter wear.

Meanwhile, Tibetans have set up several stalls at different places, including along the NH-26, to sell winter wears. There is a huge range of jackets and woollen suits which are the most sought-after by the teenagers and the college-going youths to protect themselves from the biting cold.

A Tibetan trader, who has been selling woollen clothes for the last 30 years in Koraput town, said in November and December, which happens to be the peak winter season, the demand for woollen clothes was lower compared to last year. But with the fall in mercury level below 10 degree Celsius in early January, the demand for woollen clothes has increased significantly. Most shops dealing in winter wear have stocked the latest designs and variety and are doing brisk business.

Around 50 Tibetan families are into the trade in Koraput town and are making transactions of around `70 lakh per month, he added. Earlier, they were doing their business on the footpath near Koraput bus stand. But a few years back, they were relocated along NH-26. With limited space along the NH, traffic movement used to get hampered. The traders’ association has appealed to the district administration to rehabilitate them at a suitable place in the town, he said.

On the other hand, intense fog has affected vehicular movement in Koraput town and Pottangi areas. Normal life has been badly affected due to the cold condition with locals preferring to stay indoors after sunset. Roads and streets wear a deserted look during evening hours. At many places, people are seen huddled near bonfires to keep themselves warm. Cold conditions may prevail in many parts of the district till the end of February, district Met department sources said.