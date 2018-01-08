BIJEPUR: Hours after unidentified miscreants opened fire at the house of mandal president of BJP Yuba Morcha Manoranjan Meher at Pada village under Bijepur in Bargarh district, politics heated up in the Assembly segment which will soon go for bye-election.

On Sunday evening, miscreants came in a vehicle and fired at Meher’s house. Although no report of any injury has been reported, the bullets left marks on the walls of the building.

Both BJD and BJP are eyeballing each other ahead of the polls and the incident has built up tension in the Assembly segment.

Bijepur Police have registered a case under section 307/34 IPC besides 25&27 Arms Act against the unknown persons and are investigating into the matter even as police have been deployed to prevent the situation from flaring up.

In his FIR Gangadhar Meher, father of Manoranjan Meher said samiti members Gopal Meher and Biswanbar Meher came to the village at around 6 pm on Sunday in two vehicles to conduct a recce.

Two hours later, three masked miscreants alighted from the vehicle and enquired whether if the house belonged to Manoranjan Meher.

Upon seeing them, Manoranjan and his brother Rajesh approached them but the miscreants pulled out guns and said they wanted to teach a lesson to those speaking against Sushanta Singh, the FIR said.

The miscreants apparently were heard saying that BJP cannot hold meetings showing “dadagiri” before opening fire at the house. However, when the villagers came out, they left.

State Yuba Morcha Secretary Irasis Acharya who is managing the campaign in Bijepur said that such incident was expected as terrorising people has been a brand of Sushanta Singh, who is a minister in the Naveen Patnaik Government.

He said BJP will not be cowed down by such action nor will the people while Sushanta Singh said that BJD had no role in it. The Minister went on to say that Manoranajn had threatened in public to eliminate and he has a video recording of it.

Such violence was anticipated with the two major parties eyeing to win the Bijepur bye-election necessitated by the death of sitting Congress MLA Subal Sahu on August 22.