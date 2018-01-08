JAJPUR: Police on Sunday arrested three youths on charges of posting derogatory remarks against BJP’s State secretary Simantini Jena on social media. The arrested are Pabitra Samal (29) of Bilikana, Biswajit Singh (28) of Anaka and Prasanna Baliarsingh (30) of Nuahat.

Police swung into action after Jena lodged a complaint with on Saturday night. According to the complaint, Samal uploaded Jena’s photograph with local MLA and BJD spokesperson Amar Prasad Satpathy on social networking site Facebook (FB) with insulting and derogatory remarks on Friday.

The other two accused apparently posted lewd and offensive comments on Jena’s photograph. Jena had submitted the soft and hard copies of the social media post to the police.

“The youths were picked up from their respective villages on the basis of Jena’s complaint. During interrogation, prime accused Samal confessed that he had clicked the photograph of Jena and MLA Satpathy using his mobile when the duo was attending a function at Siha village in Barachana area,” said Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena. An Inspector-ranked officer has been assigned to lead the investigation, he added.

The mobile phone of Samal has also been seized. The accused were arrested under Sections 509, 292 and 34 of the IPC and Section 66 (E) of the Information Technology Act, police said The trio was forwarded to court and remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.