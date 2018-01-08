BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged the citizens to take some time off from their busy schedule and contribute to the society. Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of BJB College organised by its Alumni Association here, Naveen said success in personal endeavour, rise in career graph and happiness in family life are everyone’s dream. “Though we devote most of our times for personal achievement, we too have a duty towards the society we live in. We must take some time off our busy schedule and contribute to the society,” he opined.

The Chief Minister advised the members of the Alumni Association to join as partners in the ‘Mo School’ programme that he had launched on November 14 during Children’s Day celebration and make it a success.

“You can play the role of a mentor and contribute for development of the school that was your alma mater. The State Government has announced an initial corpus fund of `100 crore for the ‘Mo School’ programme,” he said.

Paying rich tribute to Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mahapatra, Naveen said the college has been named after the hero of Paika Rebellion, the first war of Independence.

“BJB College is a leading college of our State. And true to its reputation, the students have succeeded in career and life. With diamond jubilee of the college, we are also celebrating the 200th anniversary of Paika rebellion,” he said.

He urged the BJB friends to get the inspiration from Buxi Jagabandhu and exhibit great strength of character, willpower and fighting spirit for the interest the State.

Among others, Higher Education Minister Ananta Das, Minister for Tourism and Culture Ashok Chandra Panda, President of BJB Alumni Association Dr Jagannath Mohapatra and Principal PK Mohanty also spoke.