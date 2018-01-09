MALKANGIRI:A special team of district police led by SDPO Prateek Singh unearthed 79,640 ganja plants worth about Rs 7.96 crore cultivated clandestinely inside the remote forest areas at Kandel Bandha village within Orkel police limits and subsequently destroyed them. The cannabis plants were seen grown with other plants in a few specific areas of the forest at Kandel Bandha belt where accessibility was extremely difficult. Acting on an order of SP Jagmohan Meena, the team conducted the raids.

Cannabis plants measuring between 5 and 6 feet in height and spread over 17 acres of land in the village and its adjoining areas were destroyed by the police in an hour-long exercise in the presence of an Executive Magistrate. Later, the ganja plants were set on fire, said IIC of Orkel Police Station Sumitra Jena, who was also present during the drive.

The special team had to travel through difficult terrains and trek for several hours before reaching the area where the cannabis plants were grown. Ganja smugglers from the State and outside are promoting the illegal cultivation in interior pockets of the district by providing financial help including plants and fertiliser to the gullible tribal inhabitants.

After harvesting, the smugglers are making a huge profit by selling outside the State, sources said. However, no arrest has been made so far in this connection. The officials are trying to trace the people who cultivated the cannabis plants. Police also hinted at conducting a search in nearby localities in the coming days.